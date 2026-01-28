Eastern Washington visits Northern Arizona after Komin’s 24-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-15, 3-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-14, 1-7 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (5-15, 3-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-14, 1-7 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Eastern Washington after Chris Komin scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 81-77 win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 7-4 in home games. Northern Arizona ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Traivar Jackson averaging 2.0.

The Eagles have gone 3-4 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Northern Arizona is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The Lumberjacks and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Abelman averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Zack Davidson is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 17.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Kiree Huie is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 25.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.