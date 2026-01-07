Eastern Washington visits Montana State after Chirrick’s 27-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Eastern Washington after Taylee Chirrick scored 27 points in Montana State’s 82-65 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats are 4-0 on their home court. Montana State averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 9-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 0-1 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Montana State averages 75.3 points, 7.9 more per game than the 67.4 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 68.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 64.9 Montana State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chirrick is averaging 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.9 steals for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Elyn Bowers is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Ella Gallatin is averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 15.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

