Eastern Washington takes on Idaho, looks for 4th straight home win

Idaho Vandals (9-4) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-6) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington will try…

Idaho Vandals (9-4) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-6)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Eagles take on Idaho.

The Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 3.0.

The Vandals have gone 2-3 away from home. Idaho is the top team in the Big Sky scoring 16.3 fast break points per game.

Eastern Washington scores 68.9 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 68.2 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Eastern Washington allows.

The Eagles and Vandals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman is averaging 13.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Ella Gallatin is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Hope Hassmann is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Vandals. Kyra Gardner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Vandals: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.