Eastern Washington hosts Sacramento State following Moses’ 22-point performance

Sacramento State Hornets (6-12, 2-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-15, 2-4 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-12, 2-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-15, 2-4 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts Sacramento State after Isaiah Moses scored 22 points in Eastern Washington’s 65-61 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles are 3-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington allows 82.3 points and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Hornets are 2-4 in conference play. Sacramento State is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

Eastern Washington is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington gives up.

The Eagles and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Moses is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jahni Summers averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc. Mikey Williams is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 78.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.