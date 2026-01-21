Eastern Washington faces Portland State following Gallatin’s 22-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (9-9, 2-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-12, 1-4 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (9-9, 2-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-12, 1-4 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Portland State after Ella Gallatin scored 22 points in Eastern Washington’s 66-57 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Vikings have gone 4-4 at home. Portland State is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 2-3 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 3.2.

Portland State is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 38.3% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 68.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 73.5 Portland State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyleigh Brown is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Vikings. Hannah Chicken is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Gallatin is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. Elyn Bowers is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.