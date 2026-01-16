Eastern Michigan visits Bowling Green after Wol’s 32-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-6, 2-3 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-6, 2-3 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Eastern Michigan after Mayar Wol scored 32 points in Bowling Green’s 77-67 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Falcons have gone 6-4 at home. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 4.3.

The Eagles are 3-3 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Bowling Green makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Eastern Michigan averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Bowling Green allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javontae Campbell is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Falcons. Towns is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mohammad Habhab is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Mak Manciel is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 89.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

