Eastern Michigan visits Bettiol and UMass

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-12, 3-6 MAC) at UMass Minutemen (13-9, 4-6 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Eastern Michigan after Leonardo Bettiol scored 22 points in UMass’ 86-84 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Minutemen are 8-3 in home games. UMass is 4-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles have gone 3-6 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan gives up 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

UMass scores 79.9 points, 6.8 more per game than the 73.1 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutemen and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Carbuccia is averaging 5.7 points and six assists for the Minutemen. Bettiol is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mohammad Habhab is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Addison Patterson is averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

