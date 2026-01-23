Eastern Michigan hosts Northern Illinois after Sorensen’s 22-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-14, 2-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-5 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-14, 2-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-5 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Eastern Michigan after Emilie Sorensen scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 64-56 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 2-5 in conference matchups. Northern Illinois ranks ninth in the MAC allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois’ 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is averaging 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Fernanda Ovalle is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Sorensen is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 53.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.