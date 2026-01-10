Eastern Kentucky wins 79-75 in OT over Central Arkansas

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Juan Cranford Jr. scored 20 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Central Arkansas 79-75 in overtime on…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Juan Cranford Jr. scored 20 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Central Arkansas 79-75 in overtime on Saturday.

Cranford went 6 of 15 from the field (6 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Colonels (6-11, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Austin Ball scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range). Turner Buttry went 3 of 10 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Camren Hunter led the way for the Bears (7-10, 2-2) with 25 points and four assists. Central Arkansas also got 17 points and three steals from Luke Moore. Ty Robinson finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

