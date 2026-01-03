Eastern Kentucky visits West Georgia following Williams-Dryden’s 28-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-6, 1-0 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-6, 1-0 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Eastern Kentucky after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 28 points in West Georgia’s 87-85 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Wolves are 5-2 on their home court. West Georgia has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Colonels are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

West Georgia averages 77.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 80.3 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolten Griffin is averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Wolves. Williams-Dryden is averaging 18.9 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 12.6 points for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.