Eastern Kentucky hosts Williams and Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-6, 3-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-4, 6-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on Eastern Kentucky after Priscilla Williams scored 25 points in Jacksonville’s 83-79 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Colonels are 9-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is the top team in the ASUN with 16.2 assists per game led by Althea Kara Angeles averaging 4.3.

The Dolphins have gone 3-3 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

Eastern Kentucky makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Jacksonville scores 11.6 more points per game (72.1) than Eastern Kentucky allows (60.5).

The Colonels and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer is averaging 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Colonels. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Mychal White is shooting 41.7% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

