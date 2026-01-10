Eastern Kentucky hosts Robinson and Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears (7-9, 2-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-11, 1-2 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Central Arkansas Bears (7-9, 2-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-11, 1-2 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits Eastern Kentucky after Ty Robinson scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-78 overtime loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels are 2-4 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bears are 2-1 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 78.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 80.8 Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Turner Buttry is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Camren Hunter is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bears. Robinson is averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

