Eastern Kentucky hosts North Alabama following Cranford’s 20-point game

North Alabama Lions (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-11, 0-2 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Alabama Lions (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-11, 0-2 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts North Alabama after Juan Cranford Jr. scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-76 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Colonels have gone 1-4 at home. Eastern Kentucky is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 0-2 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is sixth in the ASUN with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 6.3.

Eastern Kentucky averages 79.5 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 74.8 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 69.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 80.8 Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The Colonels and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cranford is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.1 points. Turner Buttry is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Donte Bacchus is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Canin Jefferson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.