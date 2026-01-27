Eastern Kentucky hosts Marshall and Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (13-6, 7-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-14, 3-5 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (13-6, 7-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-14, 3-5 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on Eastern Kentucky after Rashaud Marshall scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 73-65 win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Colonels have gone 4-4 at home. Eastern Kentucky has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Governors are 7-1 in conference matchups. Austin Peay is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Kentucky averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Eastern Kentucky has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

The Colonels and Governors face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collin Parker is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Governors. Zyree Collins is averaging 16.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Governors: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.