Eastern Kentucky faces North Florida, seeks 6th straight home win

North Florida Ospreys (7-11, 2-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-4, 7-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Colonels face North Florida.

The Colonels are 10-2 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is 14-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ospreys are 2-5 in ASUN play. North Florida has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.9% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Ospreys face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer is scoring 13.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Colonels. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games.

Dezuray McGill is averaging 10.2 points for the Ospreys. Alexa Washington is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

