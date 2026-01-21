Eastern Illinois visits Southern Indiana following Brown’s 20-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-11, 4-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-14, 1-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-11, 4-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-14, 1-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on Eastern Illinois after Amaree Brown scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 73-67 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-5 on their home court. Southern Indiana ranks seventh in the OVC in team defense, allowing 74.7 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Panthers are 4-4 in conference play. Eastern Illinois is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern Indiana averages 70.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 70.4 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 67.6 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 74.7 Southern Indiana allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Cardell Bailey is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kooper Jacobi is averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Preston Turner is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

