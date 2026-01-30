Eastern Illinois takes on Southeast Missouri State, aims to end 5-game slide

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-13, 3-8 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-19, 2-9 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-13, 3-8 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-19, 2-9 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois aims to stop its five-game skid when the Panthers play Southeast Missouri State.

The Panthers have gone 2-6 in home games. Eastern Illinois ranks fifth in the OVC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney-James Desroches averaging 5.5.

The Redhawks are 3-8 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State gives up 67.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Eastern Illinois scores 56.9 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 67.9 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Eastern Illinois allows.

The Panthers and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charita Lewis is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.3 points. Ava Stoller is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Kearra Jones is averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Carmen Taylor is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

