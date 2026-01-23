Eastern Illinois plays Morehead State, aims to break road slide

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-17, 2-7 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-9, 6-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-17, 2-7 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-9, 6-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois will aim to break its six-game road slide when the Panthers visit Morehead State.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. Morehead State ranks eighth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Panthers are 2-7 in conference matchups. Eastern Illinois allows 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.4 points per game.

Morehead State averages 65.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 57.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 66.5 Morehead State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Violet McNece averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Katie Dike is averaging 14.8 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ava Stoller is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Charita Lewis is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.