Eastern Illinois defeats Southern Indiana 59-51 in OT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Zion Fruster had 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 59-51 overtime win over Southern Indiana on Thursday night.

Fruster made a game-tying basket with 17 seconds left in regulation to make it 50-all. Then he scored all nine Panther points in overtime.

Fruster added seven rebounds for the Panthers (9-11, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Meechie White added eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Amaree Brown led the way for the Screaming Eagles (4-15, 1-8) with 17 points. Ismail Habib added 12 points and Tolu Samuels also had seven points and 11 rebounds.

