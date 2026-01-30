Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State square off in conference showdown

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-10, 7-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-13, 5-6 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-10, 7-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-13, 5-6 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on Southeast Missouri State in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redhawks are 7-4 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 5.9 more points per game (75.8) than Eastern Illinois allows (69.9).

The Panthers and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Fruster is averaging 15 points for the Panthers. Preston Turner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Luke Almodovar is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14.5 points. Brendan Terry is shooting 63.4% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.