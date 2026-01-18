East Texas A&M visits Incarnate Word following Staveskie’s 23-point outing

East Texas A&M Lions (7-12, 2-7 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-9, 4-5 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (7-12, 2-7 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-9, 4-5 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts East Texas A&M after Tahj Staveskie scored 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 76-74 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cardinals are 8-0 on their home court. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Lions are 2-7 in conference play. East Texas A&M is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Incarnate Word averages 77.2 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 75.8 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Incarnate Word allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Staveskie is averaging 17.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gianni Hunt is averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

