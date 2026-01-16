East Texas A&M visits Houston Christian after Ellison’s 28-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (7-8, 3-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-11, 2-6 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Texas A&M Lions (7-8, 3-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-11, 2-6 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M faces Houston Christian after Tiani Ellison scored 28 points in East Texas A&M’s 70-63 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies are 3-2 in home games. Houston Christian has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 3-5 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is ninth in the Southland with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Ellison averaging 5.4.

Houston Christian is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 67.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 70.0 Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tove Caeser is averaging 5.9 points for the Huskies. Kamryn McLaurin is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games.

Ellison is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Lions. Reza Po is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

