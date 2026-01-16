East Texas A&M plays Houston Christian, aims to break road slide

East Texas A&M Lions (7-11, 2-6 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 1-7 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Texas A&M Lions (7-11, 2-6 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 1-7 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Lions take on Houston Christian.

The Huskies are 3-3 on their home court. Houston Christian is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 2-6 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is fifth in the Southland with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ronnie Harrison Jr. averaging 5.0.

Houston Christian’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

The Huskies and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylin Green is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Huskies. Demari Williams is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

Vinny Sigona averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Harrison is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

