East Texas A&M Lions face the New Orleans Privateers on 4-game losing streak

New Orleans Privateers (1-18, 1-10 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (7-10, 3-7 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M heads into the matchup against New Orleans after losing four straight games.

The Lions are 5-3 in home games. East Texas A&M allows 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Privateers are 1-10 against conference opponents. New Orleans is 0-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

East Texas A&M averages 65.5 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 83.1 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has given up to its opponents (39.4%).

The Lions and Privateers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cora Horvath averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Tiani Ellison is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Shanihya Brown is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Privateers. Brialle Washington is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

