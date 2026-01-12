East Texas A&M and Texas A&M-CC face off for conference showdown

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-8, 4-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (7-10, 2-5 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-8, 4-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (7-10, 2-5 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sheldon Williams and Texas A&M-CC visit Ronnie Harrison Jr. and East Texas A&M in Southland action.

The Lions have gone 4-2 in home games. East Texas A&M leads the Southland with 17.7 assists per game led by Gianni Hunt averaging 4.6.

The Islanders are 4-3 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

East Texas A&M averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 76.0 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 76.4 East Texas A&M gives up.

The Lions and Islanders meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Islanders. Mason Gibson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

