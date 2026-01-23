East Tennessee State wins 84-55 against The Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Smith had 17 points in East Tennessee State’s 84-55 win against The Citadel on…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Smith had 17 points in East Tennessee State’s 84-55 win against The Citadel on Friday.

Smith also contributed five assists and three steals for the Buccaneers (15-6, 7-1 Southern Conference). Cam Morris III scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. Blake Barkley shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs (6-15, 3-5) were led by Logan Applegate, who posted 18 points and six rebounds.

