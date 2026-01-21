East Tennessee State takes on Western Carolina, looks to break 3-game slide

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-11, 0-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-15, 0-4 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-11, 0-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-15, 0-4 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State comes into the matchup against Western Carolina as losers of three games in a row.

The Catamounts are 3-6 on their home court. Western Carolina has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 in conference matchups. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon scoring 56.4 points per game and is shooting 32.9%.

Western Carolina averages 60.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 59.5 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Western Carolina gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Hollifield averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc. Taj Hunter is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Anala Nelson is averaging 10.3 points for the Buccaneers. Meghan Downing is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 56.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

