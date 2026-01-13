East Tennessee State plays Western Carolina after Barkley’s 24-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-5, 4-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (5-10, 1-3 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-5, 4-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (5-10, 1-3 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on Western Carolina after Blake Barkley scored 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 86-60 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Catamounts are 4-1 in home games. Western Carolina is the SoCon leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Samuel Dada averaging 2.9.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 in conference play. East Tennessee State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Western Carolina scores 77.2 points, 11.0 more per game than the 66.2 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Western Carolina gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Kell is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Catamounts. Cord Stansberry is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Cam Morris III is averaging 14 points for the Buccaneers. Maki Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 79.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

