East Tennessee State plays Furman, seeks 4th straight home win

Furman Paladins (8-7) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-8)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Buccaneers take on Furman.

The Buccaneers are 4-3 in home games. East Tennessee State allows 59.0 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Paladins are 1-5 on the road. Furman leads the SoCon scoring 13.5 fast break points per game.

East Tennessee State scores 56.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 63.7 Furman gives up. Furman averages 14.3 more points per game (73.3) than East Tennessee State allows (59.0).

The Buccaneers and Paladins face off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anala Nelson is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Lucy Hood is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clare Coyle is averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Paladins. Lauren Bailey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 56.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 14.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

