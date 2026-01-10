East Tennessee State defeats UNC Greensboro 86-60

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Barkley’s 24 points helped East Tennessee State defeat UNC Greensboro 86-60 on Saturday. Barkley…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Barkley’s 24 points helped East Tennessee State defeat UNC Greensboro 86-60 on Saturday.

Barkley also contributed five rebounds for the Buccaneers (12-5, 4-0 Southern Conference). Cam Morris III scored 13 points while going 6 of 10 from the field and added six rebounds and three steals. Brian Taylor II shot 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Spartans (6-11, 2-2) were led by KJ Younger, who posted 13 points and seven rebounds. Justin Neely added 10 points and 13 rebounds for UNC Greensboro. Donald Whitehead Jr. also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

