East Tennessee State Buccaneers face the Mercer Bears on 3-game win streak

Mercer Bears (12-9, 2-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-11, 3-3 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Mercer Bears (12-9, 2-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-11, 3-3 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State comes into a matchup against Mercer as winners of three games in a row.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-6 in home games. East Tennessee State is fourth in the SoCon with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Meghan Downing averaging 3.6.

The Bears have gone 2-4 against SoCon opponents. Mercer ranks fifth in the SoCon giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

East Tennessee State averages 56.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 62.6 Mercer allows. Mercer scores 7.7 more points per game (65.5) than East Tennessee State allows (57.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Hood averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 4.2 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Anala Nelson is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Talia Kemp is averaging seven points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Abby Holtman is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 57.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.