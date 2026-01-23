East Carolina visits Smallwood and UAB

East Carolina Pirates (14-6, 6-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-12, 0-7 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (14-6, 6-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-12, 0-7 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays East Carolina after Cali Smallwood scored 21 points in UAB’s 72-59 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Blazers have gone 5-5 at home. UAB is fifth in the AAC scoring 70.3 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Pirates have gone 6-1 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is sixth in the AAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Kennedy Fauntleroy averaging 4.2.

UAB makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). East Carolina has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The Blazers and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Journey Armstead is averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Blazers. Smallwood is averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

Fauntleroy is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals. Keanna Rembert is shooting 51.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Pirates: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

