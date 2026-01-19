East Carolina visits Hardaway and UTSA

East Carolina Pirates (13-6, 5-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-7, 4-1 AAC) San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (13-6, 5-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-7, 4-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on East Carolina after Ereauna Hardaway scored 20 points in UTSA’s 79-42 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Roadrunners are 5-1 on their home court. UTSA ranks sixth in the AAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Idara Udo averaging 3.1.

The Pirates are 5-1 against AAC opponents. East Carolina has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500.

UTSA averages 61.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 66.7 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Rowe is shooting 46.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Roadrunners. Damara Allen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Fauntleroy averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Taylor Barner is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Pirates: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

