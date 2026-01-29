East Carolina plays Charlotte, looks for 4th straight road win

East Carolina Pirates (15-7, 7-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-12, 3-5 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (15-7, 7-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-12, 3-5 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits Charlotte aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The 49ers are 7-3 on their home court. Charlotte has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates have gone 7-2 against AAC opponents. East Carolina averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Charlotte scores 64.1 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 65.9 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 41.3% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Pirates face off Friday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asianae Nicholson is averaging 6.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the 49ers. Zoe Best is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anzhane Hutton is averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Keanna Rembert is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

