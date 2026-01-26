East Carolina hosts Wichita State after Cater’s 42-point game

Wichita State Shockers (4-16, 1-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (15-6, 7-1 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Wichita State Shockers (4-16, 1-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (15-6, 7-1 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits East Carolina after Abby Cater scored 42 points in Wichita State’s 66-59 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Pirates are 10-2 on their home court. East Carolina is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Shockers are 1-6 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

East Carolina’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than East Carolina gives up.

The Pirates and Shockers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Fauntleroy is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.7 steals. Keanna Rembert is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jaila Harding averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Cater is averaging 13.8 points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

