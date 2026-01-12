East Carolina hosts Tulsa after Cartwright’s 31-point outing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-4, 3-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-6, 3-1 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-4, 3-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-6, 3-1 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces East Carolina after Mady Cartwright scored 31 points in Tulsa’s 94-82 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Pirates have gone 8-2 at home. East Carolina is second in the AAC scoring 73.0 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 3-0 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Riddick averaging 5.4.

East Carolina is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game East Carolina allows.

The Pirates and Golden Hurricane meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Barner is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.6 points. Kennedy Fauntleroy is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Cartwright is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Riddick is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

