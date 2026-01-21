Eaglestaff hits 6 3s, scores 23, West Virginia beats Arizona State 75-63

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff hit six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help West Virginia beat Arizona…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff hit six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help West Virginia beat Arizona State 75-63 on Wednesday night.

Brenen Lorient made 7 of 11 from the field and scored 15 points for West Virginia (13-6, 4-2 Big 12). Jasper Floyd had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and added five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Honor Huff, who went into the game averaging 17.1 points per game, scored eight on 2-of-9 shooting.

Maurice Odum had 17 points and eight assists, Massamba Diop scored 14 points, and Noah Meeusen added 11 points for Arizona State (10-9, 1-5). The Sun Devils have lost three straight and seven of their last eight.

Lorient hit a 3-pointer that gave the Mountaineers the lead for good with 11:55 to play, Chance Moore followed with a three-point play and Floyd made a layup to cap an 8-0 spurt in a 65-second span that made it 53-46.

Diop threw down a dunk and Anthony Johnson added a three-point play that made it a two-point game. Floyd then answered with a 3 and a layup before Eaglestaff made a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play that gave West Virginia a 64-54 lead with five minutes remaining.

The Mountaineers shot 51% (27 of 53) from the field and hit 11 3-pointers.

The Sun Devils won the only other matchup between the teams 65-57 a year ago to the day.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers visit No. 1 Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils host Cincinnati on Saturday.

