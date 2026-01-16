Dyer leads Troy against Texas State after 24-point performance

Troy Trojans (14-3, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-9, 3-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (14-3, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-9, 3-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Texas State after Zay Dyer scored 24 points in Troy’s 86-80 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Bobcats are 5-4 on their home court. Texas State is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.6 turnovers per game.

The Trojans have gone 5-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy leads the Sun Belt scoring 85.6 points per game while shooting 42.6%.

Texas State makes 39.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Troy averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Texas State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniya Burks is shooting 37.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bobcats. Kyra Anderson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Emani Jenkins averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Fortuna Ngnawo is averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 47.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

