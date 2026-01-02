Dybantsa leads No. 10 BYU against Kansas State

BYU Cougars (12-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-4) New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU faces…

BYU Cougars (12-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-4)

New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU faces Kansas State after AJ Dybantsa scored 33 points in BYU’s 109-81 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Wildcats are 7-2 in home games. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Nate Johnson leads the Wildcats with 5.3 boards.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 12-1 with a 6-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. BYU ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Kansas State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). BYU has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is averaging 22.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. David Castillo is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dybantsa is shooting 59.1% and averaging 23.1 points for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

