Duval scores 29 as Southern Utah beats Abilene Christian 79-76

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Elijah Duval scored 29 points as Southern Utah beat Abilene Christian 79-76 on Saturday.

Duval also contributed seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (8-15, 4-6 Western Athletic Conference). Jaiden Feroah scored 16 points while finishing 8 of 8 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Isaiah Cottrell shot 4 of 10 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (10-11, 2-6) were led in scoring by Rich Smith, who finished with 18 points, five assists and two steals. Chilaydrien Newton added 17 points for Abilene Christian. Bradyn Hubbard also put up 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

