Duquesne takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Guinyard’s 22-point game

Duquesne Dukes (9-6, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-7, 0-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Tarence Guinyard scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 93-80 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Hawks are 6-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Dukes are 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 74.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 77.9 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The Hawks and Dukes square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Dasear Haskins is shooting 52.6% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

Guinyard is averaging 16.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 86.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

