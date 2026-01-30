Duquesne takes on La Salle, aims to stop 9-game skid

La Salle Explorers (11-10, 4-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-14, 0-10 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

La Salle Explorers (11-10, 4-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-14, 0-10 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will try to end its nine-game skid when the Dukes play La Salle.

The Dukes have gone 5-5 at home. Duquesne is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Explorers are 4-6 in A-10 play. La Salle is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Duquesne allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Grantham-Medley is averaging 8.1 points for the Dukes. Alexis Bordas is averaging 16.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Explorers. Aryss Macktoon is averaging 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.