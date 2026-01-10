Duquesne plays VCU on 4-game road slide

Duquesne Dukes (7-8, 0-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (5-11, 1-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Duquesne Dukes (7-8, 0-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (5-11, 1-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne travels to VCU looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Rams are 4-1 on their home court. VCU is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Dukes have gone 0-4 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

VCU’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 68.7 points per game, 0.8 more than the 67.9 VCU allows to opponents.

The Rams and Dukes face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katarina Knezevic averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Bordas is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

