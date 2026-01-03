Duquesne hosts VCU after Guinyard’s 24-point game

VCU Rams (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 1-0 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

VCU Rams (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 1-0 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces VCU after Tarence Guinyard scored 24 points in Duquesne’s 89-83 overtime victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Dukes have gone 8-1 in home games. Duquesne is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 1-0 in conference games. VCU has a 9-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Duquesne averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game VCU allows. VCU averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Duquesne gives up.

The Dukes and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Rams. Nyk Lewis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 87.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 87.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.