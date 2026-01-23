Duquesne hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) on home slide

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-6, 3-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-12, 0-8 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-6, 3-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-12, 0-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne aims to end its four-game home slide with a win over Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Dukes are 5-4 on their home court. Duquesne is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 3-4 in conference matchups. Saint Joseph’s (PA) leads the A-10 with 17.5 assists. Gabby Casey leads the Hawks with 3.4.

Duquesne scores 65.2 points, 8.4 more per game than the 56.8 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 68.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 64.2 Duquesne gives up to opponents.

The Dukes and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Bordas is averaging 15.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Casey is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hawks. Rhian Stokes is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 1-9, averaging 56.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

