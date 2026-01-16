Duquesne faces Fordham, aims to stop 3-game skid

Duquesne Dukes (9-8, 1-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-8, 1-4 A-10) New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Duquesne Dukes (9-8, 1-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-8, 1-4 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Fordham.

The Rams are 7-4 in home games. Fordham is the top team in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Dukes are 1-3 in A-10 play. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 scoring 85.1 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

Fordham scores 72.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 78.6 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 20.4 more points per game (85.1) than Fordham gives up to opponents (64.7).

The Rams and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is averaging 17.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Rikus Schulte is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tarence Guinyard is averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 82.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

