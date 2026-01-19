Duquesne and Saint Louis square off in conference matchup

Saint Louis Billikens (17-1, 5-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (10-8, 2-3 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A-10…

Saint Louis Billikens (17-1, 5-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (10-8, 2-3 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Duquesne and Saint Louis will play on Tuesday.

The Dukes are 8-3 on their home court. Duquesne has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens have gone 5-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Duquesne makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). Saint Louis averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Duquesne gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Green averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is shooting 53.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Billikens: 10-0, averaging 93.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.