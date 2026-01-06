Dunn and the Davidson Wildcats host conference foe Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-3, 2-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-5, 3-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-3, 2-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-5, 3-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Davidson and Saint Joseph’s (PA) square off on Wednesday.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 scoring 70.1 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Hawks are 2-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) leads the A-10 with 19.7 assists. Gabby Casey leads the Hawks with 3.9.

Davidson averages 70.1 points, 13.6 more per game than the 56.5 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Davidson allows.

The Wildcats and Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is averaging 15.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Casey is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Hawks. Rhian Stokes is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

