Dunkley’s 20 help Nicholls take down East Texas A&M 72-68

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jalik Dunkley’s 20 points helped Nicholls defeat East Texas A&M 72-68 on Saturday.

Dunkley added seven rebounds for the Colonels (9-13, 8-5 Southland Conference). Zee Hamoda added 18 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line and also had six rebounds. Sincere Malone had 16 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. The Colonels broke a five-game skid.

The Lions (8-14, 3-9) were led in scoring by Ronnie Harrison Jr., who finished with 20 points and three steals. Gianni Hunt added 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists for East Texas A&M. Noah Pagotto finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

