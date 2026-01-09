Dunkley and the Nicholls State Colonels visit conference foe New Orleans

Nicholls State Colonels (7-8, 6-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-10, 3-3 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (7-8, 6-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-10, 3-3 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalik Dunkley and Nicholls State visit Jakevion Buckley and New Orleans on Saturday.

The Privateers have gone 3-1 in home games. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by MJ Thomas averaging 3.2.

The Colonels are 6-0 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is ninth in the Southland allowing 75.1 points while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

New Orleans is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of New Orleans have averaged.

The Privateers and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson is averaging 14.4 points for the Privateers. Buckley is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Searles averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Dunkley is shooting 59.8% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.